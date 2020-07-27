WWE News: Seth Rollins Promises to Help Dominik Tonight on Raw, Stock Up

– Seth Rollins is ready to lend a helping hand to Dominik Mysterio when they come face to face on tonight’s Raw. As reported yesterday, Dominik will appear on tonight’s show to confront Rollins about the Monday Night Messiah’s actions during the Eye For an Eye match at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. Rollins posted to Twitter on Monday to hype the segment:

Easy. The greatest wrestler in the world (me) will ensure the future of the greatest show in the world (Raw, my show) by helping a young man through a very difficult time. https://t.co/j86s3MDKCL — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 27, 2020

– WWE’s stock closed at $44.91 on Monday, up $0.19 (0.42%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was right about on par, up 0.43% on the day.