WWE News: Seth Rollins Promises to Help Dominik Tonight on Raw, Stock Up

July 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins WWE Raw, Drew McIntyre

– Seth Rollins is ready to lend a helping hand to Dominik Mysterio when they come face to face on tonight’s Raw. As reported yesterday, Dominik will appear on tonight’s show to confront Rollins about the Monday Night Messiah’s actions during the Eye For an Eye match at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. Rollins posted to Twitter on Monday to hype the segment:

– WWE’s stock closed at $44.91 on Monday, up $0.19 (0.42%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was right about on par, up 0.43% on the day.

