wrestling / News

WWE News: Seth Rollins Promises This Really Is The Shield’s Final Chapter, Bayley Wrestling For Both Brands This Weekend

April 19, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Shield - Roman Reigns Seth Rollins Dean Ambrose Raw 100917-2

– In a post on Twitter, Seth Rollins spoke about competing with the Shield for the last time this weekend. He noted that WWE previously promoted The Shield’s last match before (notably at Fastlane) and promised that this really is the last one. He wrote:

– Bayley will perform on both the RAW and Smackdown brands this weekend. She wraps up with the RAW brand on Friday through Sunday, before moving to Smackdown on Monday. She wrote on Twitter:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Seth Rollins, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading