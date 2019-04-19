WWE News: Seth Rollins Promises This Really Is The Shield’s Final Chapter, Bayley Wrestling For Both Brands This Weekend

– In a post on Twitter, Seth Rollins spoke about competing with the Shield for the last time this weekend. He noted that WWE previously promoted The Shield’s last match before (notably at Fastlane) and promised that this really is the last one. He wrote:

I’m pretty stoked about this weekend. Taking the black one more time with my boys…and in my own backyard. We’ve had a lot of “lasts” lately, I know, but I promise this really is the end for a while. #WWEStLouis #WWESpringfield #WWEMoline #ShieldsFinalChapter https://t.co/kJiEDYWjds — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 19, 2019

– Bayley will perform on both the RAW and Smackdown brands this weekend. She wraps up with the RAW brand on Friday through Sunday, before moving to Smackdown on Monday. She wrote on Twitter: