Seth Rollins Qualifies For Elimination Chamber Match On WWE Raw
January 30, 2023 | Posted by
Seth Rollins is heading to Elimination Chamber, as he picked up a win in his qualifying match on WWE Raw. Rollins defeated Chad Gable to earn a spot in the match at February’s PPV, which takes place on Montreal on February 18th.
Austin Theory will be defending his WWE United States Championship in the match.
A spot in the #USTitle Elimination Chamber Match at #WWEChamber is on the line in a #WWERaw showdown between @WWEGable & @WWERollins! pic.twitter.com/xRHhbk9PY9
— WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2023
Rollins has qualified!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/Fh27EzrcnF
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 31, 2023
