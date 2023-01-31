wrestling / News

Seth Rollins Qualifies For Elimination Chamber Match On WWE Raw

January 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Seth Rollins is heading to Elimination Chamber, as he picked up a win in his qualifying match on WWE Raw. Rollins defeated Chad Gable to earn a spot in the match at February’s PPV, which takes place on Montreal on February 18th.

Austin Theory will be defending his WWE United States Championship in the match.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, Seth Rollins, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading