wrestling / News

Seth Rollins Qualifies For Men’s Money in the Bank Match on WWE Raw

June 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Seth Rollins Image Credit: WWE

Seth Rollins has become the first person to qualify for the men’s Money in the Bank match, doing so on tonight’s Raw. Monday night’s episode saw Rollins defeat AJ Styles to earn a spot in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match for the PPV next month.

Rollins is the first man who has qualified thus far for the match. WWE Money in the Bank takes place on July 2nd and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network. We’ll have an updated lineup for the match after Raw ends.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, Seth Rollins, WWE, WWE Money in the Bank, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading