Seth Rollins Reactivates Twitter Account

– Seth Rollins is back on Twitter just a few days after he left it. Rollins, who deactivated his Twitter account on Friday for unexplained reasons, reactivated the account on Sunday and has posted a single message thus far:

I love football. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) September 29, 2019

Rollins has given no reason for why he deactivated the account, but it is worth noting that the account is back without any tweets deleted, including the back-and-forth he had with Sasha Banks that some speculated were the reason he deactivated the account. The exchange, which you can see below, saw Rollins respond to a post by Lynch mocking his excitement for his match with Rey Mysterio and drew a lot of attention from fans:

This is a match I’ve been looking forward to my entire life. The fact that I’m defending the Universal Title on the #RAW Season Premiere against @reymysterio in 2019 is mind boggling. Even 6 days out from #HIAC & @WWEBrayWyatt, I’ll empty the tank for one of the greatest ever. pic.twitter.com/VGfuBK4vUU — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) September 26, 2019