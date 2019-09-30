wrestling / News

Seth Rollins Reactivates Twitter Account

September 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins Royal Rumble

– Seth Rollins is back on Twitter just a few days after he left it. Rollins, who deactivated his Twitter account on Friday for unexplained reasons, reactivated the account on Sunday and has posted a single message thus far:

Rollins has given no reason for why he deactivated the account, but it is worth noting that the account is back without any tweets deleted, including the back-and-forth he had with Sasha Banks that some speculated were the reason he deactivated the account. The exchange, which you can see below, saw Rollins respond to a post by Lynch mocking his excitement for his match with Rey Mysterio and drew a lot of attention from fans:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Seth Rollins, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading