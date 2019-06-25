wrestling / News

Seth Rollins Reacts to Criticism Over Will Ospreay Tweets – Ospreay, Becky Lynch, Chris Jericho & More Comment on Feud

June 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins Will Ospreay

– The Seth Rollins and Will Ospreay Twitter war is bringing everyone from Becky Lynch and Shane Helms to Chris Jericho and Cody into its orbit at this point. After the two began trading barbs last night over Rollins’ post calling WWE the best wrestling on the planet, Rollins was called out by Wade Keller as not having a “good tone” in terms of trying to get hardcore fans interested in WWE again. Rollins replied to Keller saying that he wasn’t looking for goodwill and that “I care about respect. And if some kid who thinks he’s got it all figured out wants to step to me, then he’s gonna get patted on the head and sent on his way. And so will you.”

That opened the floodgates on the whole thing, and Ospreay pointed out that all he said is “I’m alive,” then cheekily offered to send Rollins an “extra small” version of his T-Shirt. Since then Matt Hardy, Becky Lynch, Shane Helms and Cody have all weighed in on the whole thing, as you can see below.

Ospreay said in an interview with the Wrestling Observer last night that “I don’t think there’s anything malicious behind it at all … But I think the thing is, maybe it just gets under his skin that like, my championship, my Junior Championship means more than his Universal Championship. I don’t know. Like, who knows? I mean, it’s factual, though! [laughs].”

Ospreay also noted that he’s gained 5,000 followers since the whole thing began, so things seem to be working out well for him.

Beck Lynch, Chris Jericho, Seth Rollins, Will Ospreay, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

