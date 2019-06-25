Seth Rollins Reacts to Criticism Over Will Ospreay Tweets – Ospreay, Becky Lynch, Chris Jericho & More Comment on Feud

– The Seth Rollins and Will Ospreay Twitter war is bringing everyone from Becky Lynch and Shane Helms to Chris Jericho and Cody into its orbit at this point. After the two began trading barbs last night over Rollins’ post calling WWE the best wrestling on the planet, Rollins was called out by Wade Keller as not having a “good tone” in terms of trying to get hardcore fans interested in WWE again. Rollins replied to Keller saying that he wasn’t looking for goodwill and that “I care about respect. And if some kid who thinks he’s got it all figured out wants to step to me, then he’s gonna get patted on the head and sent on his way. And so will you.”

That opened the floodgates on the whole thing, and Ospreay pointed out that all he said is “I’m alive,” then cheekily offered to send Rollins an “extra small” version of his T-Shirt. Since then Matt Hardy, Becky Lynch, Shane Helms and Cody have all weighed in on the whole thing, as you can see below.

Ospreay said in an interview with the Wrestling Observer last night that “I don’t think there’s anything malicious behind it at all … But I think the thing is, maybe it just gets under his skin that like, my championship, my Junior Championship means more than his Universal Championship. I don’t know. Like, who knows? I mean, it’s factual, though! [laughs].”

Ospreay also noted that he’s gained 5,000 followers since the whole thing began, so things seem to be working out well for him.

I don’t care about goodwill, Wade. I care about respect. And if some kid who thinks he’s got it all figured out wants to step to me, then he’s gonna get patted on the head and sent on his way. And so will you. https://t.co/93grZHKHDs — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 25, 2019

I just said “I’m Alive” Show of goodwill I’ll happily send you a free shirt boss. Extra small? Slide in to my DM’s https://t.co/rtHWyhuDGK — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) June 25, 2019

Wrestling Twitter is gettin’ good. The foreseeable future is gonna be fun. — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 25, 2019

People feuding on Twitter. What’s the world coming to? — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 25, 2019

Just realised as well I think my followers have gone up by like 5K so hello to my new followers. If you have no idea who I am & what I’m about, watch this & you’ll understand. I’m a big kid living his dream:https://t.co/gkhatuJDhM pic.twitter.com/OBs1ZAcymn — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) June 25, 2019

Umm…. He’s actually taller and bigger than you. Just sayin. #devilsadvocate https://t.co/IMKdSwz8kM — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) June 25, 2019

So we’re not supposed to just all of a sudden hate our friends just because they work for a different company? 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/6wGOdT9ILW — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) June 25, 2019