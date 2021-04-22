Seth Rollins Reacts to Fan Poll Between Him and Roman Reigns

A WWE on FOX poll asked fans to choose between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, and Rollins had some thoughts on that. The brand’s Twitter account issued a poll asking users who they would pick between the former Shield brothers, as you can see below.

Rollins retweeted the poll and wrote:

“BE BLESSED that you exist in a MOMENT where YOU GET US BOTH! 2 GOATs ARE BETTER THAN ONE!!”

BE BLESSED that you exist in a MOMENT where YOU GET US BOTH!

2 🐐s ARE BETTER THAN ONE!! https://t.co/p8pgOLfbJW

— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 21, 2021