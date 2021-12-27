Seth Rollins Reacts to Missing House Show: ‘Merry COVID Christmas!’

Seth Rollins took to social media to comment on his missing tonight’s WWE live event in Madison Square Garden. Rollins posted to Twitter on Sunday after the New York City show changed its main event from a Fatal Four-Way for the WWE Championship to a steel cage match between Edge and Kevin Owens.

Rollins posted, quite simply, “Merry Covid Christmas to me!!!! I LOVE FOOTBALL!!!”

It’s not currently clear if he’s playing off the reports that the live event changes are due to positive COVID tests in WWE, or if he has actually tested positive. As noted, Rollins’ wife Becky Lynch is also missing the show.