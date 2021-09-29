wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Reacts To Recent Wrestlers Using Curse Word In Promos In WWE
September 29, 2021 | Posted by
Both Bobby Lashley and Bron Breakker have recently used the word ‘s**t’ when cutting promos. Lashley did it at the Extreme Rules PPV while Breakker did so during a promo on WWE NXT last night.
It seems the latter is what promoted Seth Rollins to respond on Twitter, as he wrote: “I guess we can say shit now. Very exciting. #shit”
I guess we can say shit now. Very exciting. #shit
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) September 29, 2021
😂
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) September 29, 2021
