wrestling / News

Seth Rollins Reacts To Recent Wrestlers Using Curse Word In Promos In WWE

September 29, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Seth Rollins

Both Bobby Lashley and Bron Breakker have recently used the word ‘s**t’ when cutting promos. Lashley did it at the Extreme Rules PPV while Breakker did so during a promo on WWE NXT last night.

It seems the latter is what promoted Seth Rollins to respond on Twitter, as he wrote: “I guess we can say shit now. Very exciting. #shit

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Seth Rollins, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading