Seth Rollins Reacts to Tweet Claiming He Looks Down On Independent Wrestlers
Someone on Twitter commented on a tweet about Seth Rollins yesterday, suggesting that Rollins looks down on independent wrestlers even though that’s where he came from. The tweet has been deleted, but not before Rollins saw it and replied, pointing out that he operates a wrestling school. Rollins helps run the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy in Davenport, Iowa with Marek Brave and Matt Mayday.
He wrote: “I train up and coming independent wrestlers at my school…that I’ve owned and operated for nearly a decade. Not only do I NOT look down on the indies, but I actively support them with my time and effort. I’ll stand for a lot of malarkey on this app, but don’t cross that line.”
I train up and coming independent wrestlers at my school…that I’ve owned and operated for nearly a decade. Not only do I NOT look down on the indies, but I actively support them with my time and effort. I’ll stand for a lot of malarkey on this app, but don’t cross that line. https://t.co/oi0AUwVcGQ
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 10, 2021
