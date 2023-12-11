Seth Rollins Says He’s ‘The Real Best In the World’ At WWE Live Event

Seth Rollins took a shot at CM Punk at a WWE live event on Sunday, calling himself the “real Best in the World.” Rollins defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura in State College, Pennsylvania onm Sunday and after the match, he got on the mic to cut a promo to the crowd.

“I really don’t feel like talking about that bum tonight,” Rollins said (per Fightful). “Instead, I’d like to take a second to express my gratitude to each and every one of you guys. From all of us in the back, everyone in WWE, we just want to say thank you, happy holidays, we’ll see you guys next time. We love you.”

He concluded, “Now do me one favor. You’ve been singing my song so beautiful all night long. Let them know in State College who the real Best in the World is.”

Punk and Rollins have been taking indirect shots at each other on WWE TV, which is expected to build to a match between them.