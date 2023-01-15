Seth Rollins: ‘Really Feel Like Main Eventing WrestleMania This Year’

– WWE Superstar Seth Rollins expressed his desire to headline WrestleMania 39 this year via Twitter. Rollins wrote earlier today, “Really feel like main eventing WrestleMania this year.” You can view his message below.

WWE WrestleMania 39 will be a two-night event on April 1-2. The event will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.