Seth Rollins Recalls Suffering His Torn MCL & Meniscus

– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp at last Thursday’s WrestleMania XL Kickoff show, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recalled what happened when he recently suffered his torn MCL injury. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

Seth Rollins on if he was concerned he tore his ACL: “I didn’t think it was a torn ACL at the moment (in the match), but you never know. I do have experience with knee injuries, but I kept telling all the doctors, ‘I’m not a doctor, I’m not a doctor,’ but I think it’s this. Fortunately, it was exactly what I thought it was, which was a partially torn MCL and meniscus injury. I think the meniscus injury that showed up on the MRI was an old one, just a lot of wear and tear because I’ve had trouble with my left knee for many years, but never got it scanned. I was panicking, to be honest.”

On if he was panicking after the injury: “I was panicking because I’ve been done this road before where I had to miss WrestleMania due to an injury, I almost missed WrestleMania due to an injury, and I didn’t want to let people down. I’ve been carrying this title, calling myself the workhorse for a long time. I wanted this title to be there and being able to defend it on the biggest WrestleMania of all time.”

At this month’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth, six Superstars will compete in the Elimination Chamber for a shot at Rollins’ title at WrestleMania 40. Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton have already secured spots in the match with four more remaining. The event is scheduled for Saturday, February 24. It will be held at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia and will be broadcast live on Peacock.