WWE News: Seth Rollins Tries to Recruit Kevin Owens on Raw, Six-Man Tag Match Highlights
July 7, 2020
– Seth Rollins attempted to recruit Kevin Owens on Monday night’s Raw, but it didn’t go his way. You can see a clip of Rollins on The Kevin Owens show trying to bring Owens into the light. It ultimately led to a tag team match in which Owens and Rey Mysterio defeated Rollins and Murpby:
– WWE also posted highlights from the Big Show & Viking Raiders vs. Randy Orton, Andrade & Angel Garza six-man tag team match:
