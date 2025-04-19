Seth Rollins Reflects On Injuries in 2024, Dealing With Doubts After

Seth Rollins had a rough year in 2024 due to injuries, and he said he had some doubts about his future during that period. Rollins took time off last year due to a couple of injuries and he spoke about the matter in an interview with Daniel Cormier for ESPN.

“Any time I come back from an injury, as an athlete, you know what that’s like,” Rollins began (per Fightful). “There is always that little bit of doubt. Can I be the person that I was before? Is the audience going to accept me the way they did before. This year was taxing for me from an injury standpoint. After WrestleMania last year, I took some time off to get my knee cleaned up, I had torn my MCL and and my meniscus. I had to get that fixed. Took some time off. Then, I had a neck injury that really took me out for some time.”

He continued, “Every time I go away, I come back and I’m wondering, ‘Can I be the same person?’ I’m 38, almost 39, I’ve been doing this for over 20 years. The bump card is starting to run out. You wonder and start to ask yourself. The nerves come in a different way. I know I can go out there and grab a crowd. I know I can go out there and cut a promo, but can I be the guy those people are expecting me to be? The guy that I’ve given them for two decades. I think that kind of nervousness is different than what I experienced when I was younger.”

Rollins will battle CM Punk and ROman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 41 night one.