Seth Rollins Refuses to Compliment CM Punk on Hot Ones Versus

– WWE Superstars and real-life power couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch faced on today’s episode of Hot Ones Versus. You can check out the full episode below.

During the episode, Rollins was given the choice of either saying three nice things about CM Punk or eating another hot and spicy chicken wing. Rollins opted to eat another wing instead. He stated (via Fightful), “[Laughs] God…you know what, here’s the thing about Punk. I’m sure there are some nice things to say about him. But this is a game of choice. I would rather suffer through this hot wing than say anything publicly nice about him. Yeah. This one’s for you, Punk. [Bites wing] Well here’s one thing I’ll say [that’s] nice about him. He’s a man of conviction, and so am I.”

CM Punk is currently out dealing with a torn triceps injury. Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 against Drew McIntyre. The premium live event is scheduled for April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.