Seth Rollins Rejects Potential CM Punk Tag Team Scenario

– During a recent interview with Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins was asked if he would team with CM Punk if meant his favorite NFL team, the Chicago Bears, winning the Super Bowl. Rollins still wouldn’t team with his hated rival in that event. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Seth Rollins on never teaming with CM Punk: “Would I do it? It makes my stomach turn just to think about it. For one Super Bowl? I don’t think I could do it. I don’t think I could stand next to him. I really don’t think I can do it. I don’t think I could do it. I would suffer in misery every season. Give me an NFC Title game. I don’t think I could do it. I would have to say no.”

On why it hurts to say: “It hurts me inside too much. It’s selfish saying it, but it’s not even about me. I feel bad for the people. The players on the team. Me and CM Punk have to team. ‘Yay, CM Punk.’ No. I can’t do it. I couldn’t do it. I would vomit. It would go against every fiber of my being. I couldn’t do it.”

On how it would make him feel like a coward to his daughter: “I would have to go home and look my daughter in the face and tell her that I was a coward. I couldn’t do that to my daughter, my family. My wife would disown me. I don’t know if I would ever sleep in the bed again. I’d get kicked to the curb. If there is one person that hates CM Punk more than me it might be Becky Lynch. It’s a full family affair.”

Seth Rollins competes in the men’s Money in the Bank match later today against Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Penta, Andrade, and El Grande Americano. The winner will earn a Money in the Bank briefcase. Today’s event is being held at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.