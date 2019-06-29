wrestling / News

Seth Rollins on Concerns Over Making Relationship With Becky Lynch a Storyline in WWE, Reveals He Started Dating Lynch in February

June 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Becky Lynch Seth Rollins WWE Stomping Grounds

As noted, Sports Illustrated and Jimmy Traina recently interviewed WWE Universal champion Seth Rollins for the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast. During the interview, Rollins discussed his relationship with his real-life girlfriend, WWE Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch, which is now being featured as a WWE storyline. Below are some highlights from Sports Illustrated:

Seth Rollins on WWE using his real-life relationship on TV: “When you’re first approached about the idea, you’re like, ‘Ehh, I don’t know how this is going to work. Is it going to work?’ I’ve never done anything like that. I don’t think she has either, as far as I know. If you look at the way couples have been portrayed in the past, sometimes it’s a bit sketchy, especially on the woman’s end. I know some of her concerns about that and mine as well, so we had discussions, but once we sat down and brainstormed about it — because at the end of the day, they’re not gonna go forward with the idea if it’s not something we’re comfortable with — so once we sat down and brainstormed to talk about how cool it might be and the options that were in front of us on the table, I think that we decided it would actually be a pretty fun thing to do and a cool thing to do and to strike while the iron is hot. It’s not like this would be as cool if we did it in a year from now — that’s assuming I’m lucky enough to keep her for a full year. I think watching [Sunday] night and me being in the ring during the main event of the [Stomping Grounds] pay-per-view and hearing the reaction when she hit the ring and seeing the reaction on social [the next day], everyone seems to be pretty psyched about the role reversal thing. It’s pretty sick to me. I think we nailed it and I’m pretty happy with it and so is she.”

Seth Rollins on when he started dating Lynch: “We started dating in February. It was a couple of months. We didn’t really keep it a secret that much. We were in public, went to some concerts and took pictures. We were friends for years beforehand, so I think people were like, ‘Well, I don’t know.’ It’s not like we hadn’t taken pictures at the gym or elsewhere before, so I think people were just like, ‘Maybe they’re just friends or whatever.’ We’re like, ‘Yeah, we’re just friends.'”

“We started seeing each other in February. I don’t think we let the cat out of the bag until April or May. But it wasn’t like we were taking extreme measures. She wasn’t walking around with a mustache or anything like that. We did what we did. And eventually she put the thing on Twitter when she was arguing with Beth and Edge and I was like, ‘Hey, I had this picture for safe keeping.’ So I popped it up there and that was it. There wasn’t too much thought put into it.”

Rollins on not knowing Lynch would go public with the relationship: “No, I did not. We were riding in a car together to a live event when she was going back and forth with the two of them and I was scanning my Twitter and rolling my eyes — you know how she is with the Twitter machine — and so I’m rolling my eyes at some of these comments and then all of a sudden I saw that one pop up and I just looked over at her and I was like, ‘Huh? What are you…? Huh? What is this?’ And she just gave me that little coy smile that she does and then I surprised her the next day with the picture, so that went well.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading