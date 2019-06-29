Seth Rollins on Concerns Over Making Relationship With Becky Lynch a Storyline in WWE, Reveals He Started Dating Lynch in February

– As noted, Sports Illustrated and Jimmy Traina recently interviewed WWE Universal champion Seth Rollins for the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast. During the interview, Rollins discussed his relationship with his real-life girlfriend, WWE Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch, which is now being featured as a WWE storyline. Below are some highlights from Sports Illustrated:

Seth Rollins on WWE using his real-life relationship on TV: “When you’re first approached about the idea, you’re like, ‘Ehh, I don’t know how this is going to work. Is it going to work?’ I’ve never done anything like that. I don’t think she has either, as far as I know. If you look at the way couples have been portrayed in the past, sometimes it’s a bit sketchy, especially on the woman’s end. I know some of her concerns about that and mine as well, so we had discussions, but once we sat down and brainstormed about it — because at the end of the day, they’re not gonna go forward with the idea if it’s not something we’re comfortable with — so once we sat down and brainstormed to talk about how cool it might be and the options that were in front of us on the table, I think that we decided it would actually be a pretty fun thing to do and a cool thing to do and to strike while the iron is hot. It’s not like this would be as cool if we did it in a year from now — that’s assuming I’m lucky enough to keep her for a full year. I think watching [Sunday] night and me being in the ring during the main event of the [Stomping Grounds] pay-per-view and hearing the reaction when she hit the ring and seeing the reaction on social [the next day], everyone seems to be pretty psyched about the role reversal thing. It’s pretty sick to me. I think we nailed it and I’m pretty happy with it and so is she.”

Seth Rollins on when he started dating Lynch: “We started dating in February. It was a couple of months. We didn’t really keep it a secret that much. We were in public, went to some concerts and took pictures. We were friends for years beforehand, so I think people were like, ‘Well, I don’t know.’ It’s not like we hadn’t taken pictures at the gym or elsewhere before, so I think people were just like, ‘Maybe they’re just friends or whatever.’ We’re like, ‘Yeah, we’re just friends.'”

“We started seeing each other in February. I don’t think we let the cat out of the bag until April or May. But it wasn’t like we were taking extreme measures. She wasn’t walking around with a mustache or anything like that. We did what we did. And eventually she put the thing on Twitter when she was arguing with Beth and Edge and I was like, ‘Hey, I had this picture for safe keeping.’ So I popped it up there and that was it. There wasn’t too much thought put into it.”

Rollins on not knowing Lynch would go public with the relationship: “No, I did not. We were riding in a car together to a live event when she was going back and forth with the two of them and I was scanning my Twitter and rolling my eyes — you know how she is with the Twitter machine — and so I’m rolling my eyes at some of these comments and then all of a sudden I saw that one pop up and I just looked over at her and I was like, ‘Huh? What are you…? Huh? What is this?’ And she just gave me that little coy smile that she does and then I surprised her the next day with the picture, so that went well.”