Seth Rollins Reportedly Taking Time Off Soon

According to the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Seth Rollins will be taking time off soon due to the fact that Becky Lynch will soon give birth to their child. It was noted that WWE only has Rollins “for another week or two”, so there were plans to do a blow-off match with Rey Mysterio soon. That happened on Smackdown and after Murphy turned on him, those two will face each other on Friday. It was noted they have to “clean this all up” because Rollins is taking time off.