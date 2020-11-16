wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Reportedly Taking Time Off Soon
November 16, 2020 | Posted by
According to the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Seth Rollins will be taking time off soon due to the fact that Becky Lynch will soon give birth to their child. It was noted that WWE only has Rollins “for another week or two”, so there were plans to do a blow-off match with Rey Mysterio soon. That happened on Smackdown and after Murphy turned on him, those two will face each other on Friday. It was noted they have to “clean this all up” because Rollins is taking time off.
More Trending Stories
- JBL Recalls Hilarious Story About The Undertaker Taking Nap In A Coffin, What He Told Vince McMahon About John Cena
- Paul Heyman On Why Timing Was Right For Roman Reigns’ Heel Turn, The Undertaker Opening Up On His Career, Vince McMahon Documentary
- Don Callis Says He Would Have Signed Kenny Omega to Impact Wrestling If Not for AEW
- The Undertaker Reveals Why He Doesn’t Buy Some Wrestlers As Legit WWE Champions