wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Reportedly To Be Removed From Team Hogan vs. Team Flair Crown Jewel Match
– It appears as if Seth Rollins may not be working two matches at WWE Crown Jewel after all. According to The Wrestling Observer, Rollins is set to be removed from his position as team captain for the Team Hogan vs. Team Flair five-on-five match at the October 31st PPV.
The move comes after Rollins was announced as defending the WWE Universal Championship against The Fiend at Crown Jewel in a Falls Count Anywhere match following last night’s episode of Raw. Rollins was supposed to captain Team Hogan and team with Rusev, Ricochet and two other stars to be named against Team Flair captain Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, King Corbin, Bobby Lashley and one more competitor to be determined.
The change is reportedly set to be played out over the next week.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Defends Dolph Ziggler, Claims He’s Been Sabotaged by ‘Hideous Booking’ in WWE
- Bruce Prichard Discusses How Vince Russo Was Responsible for Taz Getting Signed by WWE, Explains Why They Added a ‘Z’ to His Ring Name
- Jimmy Jacobs on the Impact Roster’s Reaction to AXS TV Move, Doing Different Kinds of Specials Going Forward
- Jim Ross Discusses His Talks With Dixie Carter About Joining TNA in 2009, WWE Wanting to Replace Him Then