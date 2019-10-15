Seth Rollins Reportedly To Be Removed From Team Hogan vs. Team Flair Crown Jewel Match

– It appears as if Seth Rollins may not be working two matches at WWE Crown Jewel after all. According to The Wrestling Observer, Rollins is set to be removed from his position as team captain for the Team Hogan vs. Team Flair five-on-five match at the October 31st PPV.

The move comes after Rollins was announced as defending the WWE Universal Championship against The Fiend at Crown Jewel in a Falls Count Anywhere match following last night’s episode of Raw. Rollins was supposed to captain Team Hogan and team with Rusev, Ricochet and two other stars to be named against Team Flair captain Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, King Corbin, Bobby Lashley and one more competitor to be determined.

The change is reportedly set to be played out over the next week.