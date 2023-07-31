Seth Rollins Responds To Being Called A ‘Fake’ Champion at WWE Supershow

At a WWE Supershow last night in Coral Gables, FL, a fan called Seth Rollins a ‘fake-ass champion’ during his match with Finn Balor in the main event. After he defended his World Heavyweight title, Rollins responded to the fan.

He said: “Being a fighting champion is taking its toll on me. I have one guy over here, that guy right there is calling me a fake-ass champion. I am here in your city, sweating buckets, bleeding my own blood. I am far from a fake-ass champion. I am a fighting champion because you guys deserve a champion that’s gonna show up, a champion that’s gonna sweat buckets, a champion that’s gonna bleed his own blood. You deserve The Visionary, you deserve The Revolutionary, you deserve the world champion Seth [Rollins].”