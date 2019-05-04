wrestling / News

Various News: Seth Rollins Responds To Roman Reigns Wanting To Return To RAW, Video Highlights From Impact Wrestling, Top 10 WWE Superstars Caught on Camera

May 4, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WrestleMania 35 Seth Rollins

– We reported earlier today that Roman Reigns said that he would be on RAW this Monday, only to get turned down by the official WWE Twitter account. Seth Rollins responded on social media, saying that he had things handled on RAW but Roman could come by to party if he wanted.

– Here are clips from last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling:

– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten moments with superstars caught on camera:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Seth Rollins, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading