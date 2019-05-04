wrestling / News
Various News: Seth Rollins Responds To Roman Reigns Wanting To Return To RAW, Video Highlights From Impact Wrestling, Top 10 WWE Superstars Caught on Camera
May 4, 2019 | Posted by
– We reported earlier today that Roman Reigns said that he would be on RAW this Monday, only to get turned down by the official WWE Twitter account. Seth Rollins responded on social media, saying that he had things handled on RAW but Roman could come by to party if he wanted.
I got it handled over here on red, big man…but you’re always welcome to come party. I’ll have a cold one waitin’ 🍻 https://t.co/WqC0sK2FaI
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) May 4, 2019
– Here are clips from last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling:
– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten moments with superstars caught on camera:
