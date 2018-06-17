Seth Rollins Retains Intercontinental Title at Money in the Bank (Highlights)

– Seth Rollins managed to hold onto his Intercontinental Championship at WWE Money in the Bank on Sunday. You can see pics and video from the match below, which saw Rollins retain after rolling Elias up and grabbing the tights.

The match was a back-and-forth affair that saw Rollins sell a knee injury. Elias came close several times, but Rollins ultimately won the match to keep the title he won at WrestleMania 34.

Our full, ongoing report from the show is here.

You never know when @IAmEliasWWE is going to bust out another smash hit… #MITB pic.twitter.com/V1M1RV9Co8 — WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2018