wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Retains Intercontinental Title at Money in the Bank (Highlights)
– Seth Rollins managed to hold onto his Intercontinental Championship at WWE Money in the Bank on Sunday. You can see pics and video from the match below, which saw Rollins retain after rolling Elias up and grabbing the tights.
The match was a back-and-forth affair that saw Rollins sell a knee injury. Elias came close several times, but Rollins ultimately won the match to keep the title he won at WrestleMania 34.
Our full, ongoing report from the show is here.
TONIGHT, @IAmEliasWWE IS @WWE, and you all know what W-W-E stands for…#MITB pic.twitter.com/FTnomXQ6sX
— WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2018
When the @WWEUniverse embraces your insults… #MITB pic.twitter.com/s78BEwJZ2B
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 17, 2018
He's a KINGSLAYER, he's an ARCHITECT, and he's a GUITAR-SMASHER…
He's #ICChampion @WWERollins! #MITB pic.twitter.com/0qgXlA00Qd
— WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2018
He's a #FightingChampion, and @WWERollins is proving it once again LIVE on @WWENetwork against @IAmEliasWWE at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/s1FeGoxOXl
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 17, 2018
You never know when @IAmEliasWWE is going to bust out another smash hit… #MITB pic.twitter.com/V1M1RV9Co8
— WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2018
.@WWERollins = ALL ❤️#MITB #ICTitle @IAmEliasWWE pic.twitter.com/zbIoVuDfH0
— WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2018
Time to kick it into a whole new gear for @WWERollins! #MITB pic.twitter.com/PUzpijEsy1
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 17, 2018
FEELIN' 🐸🐸🐸#MITB @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/K226rLG5rb
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 17, 2018
Now he's just feelin' 😡#MITB @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/fZGpPcoqQU
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 18, 2018
HE DID IT AGAIN.@WWERollins rolls up @IAmEliasWWE to REMAIN #ICChampion at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/SdFZFMBwm0
— WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2018
The #FightingChampion @WWERollins notches another victory in Chicago! #MITB pic.twitter.com/eIlsK7VVBy
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 18, 2018