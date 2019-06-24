wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Helps Seth Rollins Retain Universal Title at Stomping Grounds (Pics, Video)
– Seth Rollins had a Lacey Evans-shaped curveball thrown his way in the main event of Stomping Grounds, but still walked away with his title thanks to girlfriend Becky Lynch. Rollins defeated Baron Corbin to retain the title despite Corbin naming Evans as his special referee. Evans repeatedly attempted to screw Rollins out of the title until Lynch, who defeated Evans earlier in the show, ran down and attacked Evans. With a new referee in place, Rollins then pinned Corbin following a Curb Stomp.
You can see pics and video below from the match. Rollins and Lynch’s relationship was rumored last week to be made a part of WWE storylines.
Give it up for "Tacoma's Favorite Son" @BaronCorbinWWE! #WWEStompingGrounds pic.twitter.com/fuVdVyKhkC
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 24, 2019
The #UniversalChampion @WWERollins is HERE, and he's got a friend with him! 🔥🔥 #WWEStompingGrounds pic.twitter.com/jBtLiYc4Q9
— WWE (@WWE) June 24, 2019
Well THIS is unexpected. The referee of this #UniversalTitle Match is none other than the #SassySouthernBelle, @LaceyEvansWWE! #WWEStompingGrounds pic.twitter.com/2cIJM0iniY
— WWE (@WWE) June 24, 2019
The @WWEUniverse can sympathize with your frustration, @WWERollins. #WWEStompingGrounds pic.twitter.com/ALYg3zoZVq
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 24, 2019
.@WWERollins has his foot on the gas pedal as he battles back against @BaronCorbinWWE with the #UniversalChampionship on the line! #WWEStompingGrounds @LaceyEvansWWE pic.twitter.com/lkS7W668qA
— WWE (@WWE) June 24, 2019
.@WWERollins must have LOVED doing this! #WWEStompingGrounds @BaronCorbinWWE pic.twitter.com/Rwos2cftYb
— WWE (@WWE) June 24, 2019
NO COUNT-OUTS? #UniversalChampion @WWERollins is going to need to go back to the drawing board for this one. #WWEStompingGrounds @BaronCorbinWWE @LaceyEvansWWE pic.twitter.com/NlccWJssZc
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 24, 2019
So @BaronCorbinWWE's shoulders have been down for PAST the 3-count and @LaceyEvansWWE ISN'T even counting. Hmmmm…. #WWEStompingGrounds @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/P3LTVF04bI
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 24, 2019
YOU touch her man, YOU get the wrath of THE MAN!@BeckyLynchWWE is HERE to defend her boyfriend @WWERollins!!! #WWEStompingGrounds pic.twitter.com/OkoXXEc59o
— WWE (@WWE) June 24, 2019
2 champs stand tall. ❤️❤️ #WWEStompingGrounds @WWERollins @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/tGGMSdUTuB
— WWE (@WWE) June 24, 2019
#BROLLINS#WWEStompingGrounds @WWERollins @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/6iLwHnq3vw
— WWE (@WWE) June 24, 2019
.@BeckyLynchWWE is quite the gentleman. #WWEStompingGrounds @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/Ndx3FpiKrZ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 24, 2019
Go ahead, #BreakTheInternet, you two. #WWEStompingGrounds @WWERollins @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/KVdlLDTlpe
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 24, 2019
