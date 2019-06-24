Becky Lynch Helps Seth Rollins Retain Universal Title at Stomping Grounds (Pics, Video)

– Seth Rollins had a Lacey Evans-shaped curveball thrown his way in the main event of Stomping Grounds, but still walked away with his title thanks to girlfriend Becky Lynch. Rollins defeated Baron Corbin to retain the title despite Corbin naming Evans as his special referee. Evans repeatedly attempted to screw Rollins out of the title until Lynch, who defeated Evans earlier in the show, ran down and attacked Evans. With a new referee in place, Rollins then pinned Corbin following a Curb Stomp.

You can see pics and video below from the match. Rollins and Lynch’s relationship was rumored last week to be made a part of WWE storylines.