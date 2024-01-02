Seth Rollins Retains World Title Against Drew McIntyre On WWE Raw

Seth Rollins is still your World Heavyweight Champion following the Day 1 episode of WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw Rollins retain the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre in the main event. The match saw Damian Priest come down mid-match to cash in Money in the Bank, but he was unable to when McIntyre Claymore Kicked the briefcase into Rollins.

Rollins was able to escape a pin attempt by putting his foot on the ropes and was thrown out of the ring, where he was able to turn the tables and hit the Pedigree on McIntyre through the announce table. He then delivered a Stomp in the ring for the win.

Rollins is the inaugural champion and has reigned for 220 days since he won the title against AJ Styles at WWE Night of Champions on May 27th.