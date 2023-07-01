Seth Rollins Retains World Heavyweight Title at WWE Money in the Bank

Seth Rollins is still the World Heavyweight Champion after he defeated Finn Balor at WWE Money in the Bank. At one point in the match, Damian Priest came out with his Money in the Bank briefcase in tow, but decided instead to sit down and watch. Balor eventually had the match won, but Priest got up from his seat and distracted him. This let Rollins hit the stomp and get the win.

Rollins is in his first reign as World Heavyweight Champion and has been champion for 33 days.

