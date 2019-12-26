Seth Rollins on Returning to MSG for Annual Holiday Tour

– In a WWE 365 bonus clip, former WWE Universal champion Seth Rollins commented on returning to the Madison Square Garden in New York City for the annual tradition of the post-Christmas show at MSG. The clip featured footage of his Steel Cage Match with Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose) for the Intercontinental title at the December 2018 live event at MSG. Rollins is scheduled to face Kevin Owens at tonight’s live event at MSG.

Seth Rollins commented in the clip, “Coming back the first night after the break and being in Madison Square Garden, it’s great. Now look, New York City, going in and out in the day, it’s not fun. Beautiful city, tons to do, great people, great atmosphere, but man, just getting in and out of that thing sucks. Luckily, the Garden makes it all worth it. You know, there’s so much history there. You know, not just WWE history, but just sporting history and concert history. And it’s cool to even be a small part of that.”