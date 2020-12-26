WWE News: Seth Rollins Returning to Smackdown Next Week, Women’s Tag Title Match Clip

– Seth Rollins is making his return on next week’s Smackdown. WWE announced tonight that the former Monday Night Messiah will be back on TV on next Friday’s episode; you can see a promo for his return below.

Rollins has been off WWE TV since Survivor Series, when he sacrificed himself to help put Raw over in the men’s Survivor Series match. Since then, Rollins and Becky Lynch have announced the birth of their first child on December 7th.

2021 on FOX kicks off with fireworks with the return of @WWERollins! 📺: #SmackDown Jan. 1, 2021 pic.twitter.com/EFcLkJhgjE — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 26, 2020

– WWE posted the following clip from the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match, which saw Charlotte Flair and Asuka retain their titles against the teams of Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair, and Bayley and Carmella: