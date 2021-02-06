wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Returning to Smackdown Next Week
February 5, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced Seth Rollins’ return to Smackdown for next week’s episode. On tonight’s show, it was revealed in a video that Rollins will be back on the Blue Brand next Friday.
Rollins returned at the Royal Rumble for his first appearance since Survivor Series, eliminating Riddle, Daniel Bryan and Christian before being eliminated by Edge.
Embrace the vision.@WWERollins returns to #SmackDown next Friday. pic.twitter.com/4PjHuKNfvu
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 6, 2021