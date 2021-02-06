wrestling / News

Seth Rollins Returning to Smackdown Next Week

February 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins SummerSlam

WWE has announced Seth Rollins’ return to Smackdown for next week’s episode. On tonight’s show, it was revealed in a video that Rollins will be back on the Blue Brand next Friday.

Rollins returned at the Royal Rumble for his first appearance since Survivor Series, eliminating Riddle, Daniel Bryan and Christian before being eliminated by Edge.

