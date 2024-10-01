wrestling / News

Seth Rollins Returns On WWE Raw, Costs Bronson Reed Match Against Braun Strowman

September 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Seth Rollins 9-30-24 Image Credit: WWE

Seth Rollins made his return to WWE Raw, taking out Bronson Reed in his Last Monster Standing match against Braun Strowman. Rollins has been out of action since August 5th after Reed delivered six Tsunamis to him, and he returned in the main event after the ring collapsed from a superplex between the two.

As the ref counted the 10-count, Reed tried to get to his feet but Rollins came out and delivered the Stomp to Reed onto the steel steps. Strowman was able to answer the count to get the win:

