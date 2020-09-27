Seth Rollins Reveals How AJ Styles Unselfishly Helped Him Earlier in His Career

– Sportskeeda recently spoke to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins, who shared a nice story about how AJ Styles picked up the meal tab for Rollins and his tag team partner at the time long before both men would become WWE Superstars. Below are some highlights and a clip from the interview:

Rollins on AJ Styles: “You know, AJ’s cool. I mentioned Rey’s longevity. AJ is similar in that. He’s one of those guys too. Seems to get better like a fine wine, right. And he’s been such a mentor to me, over the years. I’ll tell you one quick story about AJ Styles. We were…this was when I was 19, 18 years old…we were on a show together and we wrestled. First time I ever wrestled AJ Styles, we had a really great match. He gave me an awesome match in front of my hometown, friends, and, family.”

Rollins on how AJ Styles helped him out and paid for his meal tab: “The next night we were on another show. The town was about a 5-hour drive. Maybe 6-hour drive away from where I was. And obviously, AJ was a star, so obviously, the promoter got him a flight. My partner and I, we had driven. We were on the same show, we didn’t interact on the show at all. But we went to eat dinner with a big group later that night and AJ picked up our meal tab. Because he knew that we were young guys just trying to make it in the industry and he still paid for our food when he didn’t have to. I told him thank you. ‘Anything you need, we’ll be there for you’ and stuff and he just told us to pass it on.”

On how Styles taught him to pass along the good will and pay it forward: “So, that’s something that stuck with me, when I was a young man and something that I try to do as I’ve moved into the next phases of my career is pass along the goodwill to the next generation.”