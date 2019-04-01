Seth Rollins Reveals How He Got “The Stomp” Reinstated

– Seth Rollins spoke to The Wrap this week to promote WrestleMania 35. Below are some highlights:

On Getting The Stomp Reinstated: “It was a conversation that I had to have with [Vince McMahon]. It was something where he had his reasons for why he wanted to get rid of it at the time,” Rollins told TheWrap of the initial ban and its eventual return. “That was a fine and dandy, but I was having trouble getting a finisher that I was happy with and he was happy with. The Pedigree worked for a little bit, and the Ripcord Knee worked OK. But at the end of the day, the Stomp was what I was synonymous with, it’s what I won the title with, it was part of who I was. When it came down to it, I just went and asked him a few years later. I said, ‘Hey look, I want to do this. Give me reasons not to and I will tell you why you’re wrong and hopefully, we can meet in the middle,’” Rollins recalled. “He was on my side, I caught him on a good day. Luckily it’s back and hopefully, it’s not going anywhere.”

On Having To Remove The “Curb” From The Move: “Obviously branding it is part of the deal, right? You don’t want to have any (negative) connotations– it has nothing to do with what people what think it does,” he said. “You want to remove any connotations so you don’t give anybody any reason to say, ‘Well, but.’ It was easy enough to just call it ‘The Stomp,’ just like The Spear or The Stunner, whatever. It works just fine and no one seems to care.”

On The WrestleMania 31 Stomp Into RKO Spot: “It was perfect. I was just so stoked we hit it,” Rollins reminisced with us. “We tried it a couple times– more than a couple times in rehearsal the day before, and I couldn’t really nail it down. It’s kind of complicated, obviously, the timing’s gotta be perfect.”

“Randy’s a guy that says he likes to bat 1.000 — he doesn’t want to take any chances,” he said. “It’s a huge match at WrestleMania — if there’s ever a time to try to bat 1.000. it’s that one. But I coaxed him into taking a risk and it paid off in a huge way because that’s one of those ones you’re never gonna forget. Real pleased with how that one turned out.”

“Once I got launched in the air and got flat I was like ‘Oh, thank God. We got it. Let me just lay here for a little while now,’”