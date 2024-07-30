Seth Rollins Reveals Referee Rule For Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk At WWE SummerSlam

Seth Rollins laid out the one referee’s rule for Drew McIntyre and CM Punk’s WWE SummerSlam match on tonight’s Raw. Monday night’s show opened with Rollins, McIntyre and Punk in an in-ring segment, during Rollins reminded the two that they could have no contact before the PPV.

McIntyre tried to get Rollins to side with him, and Rollins noted that he hates McIntyre as much as he does Punk. Rollins then said that the one rule for the match is that they both have to listen to him, and that countouts and DQs will be his discretion.

Punk noted that he didn’t want Rollins’ help in the match under any circumstances, and he and McIntyre went back and forth a bit with McIntyre cutting off Punka at the end by waving Punk’s family bracelet in his face.