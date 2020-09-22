WWE News: Seth Rollins Recalls Rey Mysterio/Dominik Paternity Storyline on Raw, Raw Commentary Team

– Seth Rollins reached back into the past to rehash the old Rey Mysterio and Dominik paternity storyline on Raw. On tonight’s show, Seth recalled the Mysterio/Eddie Guerrero storyline over who Dominik’s father was, then turned it around to claim that Rey’s daughter wasn’t his. You can see a clip from that below:

– Raw’s broadcast team this week was Tom Philips, Byron Saxton and Jerry Lawler. WWE has been changing up their commentary team on Raw, with Dolph Ziggler joining Saxton and Cole last week for example.