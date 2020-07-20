wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Defeats Rey Mysterio in Eye For an Eye Match at Horror Show at Extreme Rules (Pics, Video)
Seth Rollins took Rey Mysterio’s eye, or at least that’s what the announcers claimed, during their match at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules on Sunday. Rollins and Mysterio competed in the Eye For an Eye match on the PPV, which ended when Rollins ground Mysterio’s eye into the corner of the ring steps. Apparently that good enough to qualify as extracting the eye, and Rollins won. You can see pics and video from the match below:
Our ongoing coverage of the Horror Show at Extreme Rules is here.
This has already escalated quickly.#ExtremeRules #EyeForAnEye @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/OGq0gQbmIh
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2020
Ojo por ojo, @WWERollins.#ExtremeRules #EyeForAnEye @reymysterio pic.twitter.com/XiAn7hgqhl
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2020
Wait for it.#ExtremeRules #EyeForAnEye @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/xoYBM6GPs2
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2020
So many uncomfortable feelings.#ExtremeRules #EyeForAnEye @WWERollins @reymysterio pic.twitter.com/DpNEqXea3Z
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 20, 2020
It is absolutely BRUTAL right now between @reymysterio & @WWERollins at The Horror Show at @WWE #ExtremeRules!#EyeForAnEye pic.twitter.com/L1gnXJLyTm
— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2020
Enter: kendo stick.#ExtremeRules #EyeForAnEye @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/GDhV0ft6UQ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 20, 2020
Ever the innovator.#ExtremeRules #EyeForAnEye @reymysterio pic.twitter.com/WaNzek0GbB
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 20, 2020
THIS. JUST. HAPPENED.#ExtremeRules #EyeForAnEye @reymysterio pic.twitter.com/Z25LGFSTti
— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2020
More like it.#ExtremeRules #EyeForAnEye @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/YzzfsBEOHG
— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2020
Bet you've never seen someone more horrified to win a match…#EyeForAnEye mission accomplished by @WWERollins. #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/eNVxDv0gLv
— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2020
