Seth Rollins Defeats Rey Mysterio in Eye For an Eye Match at Horror Show at Extreme Rules (Pics, Video)

Seth Rollins took Rey Mysterio’s eye, or at least that’s what the announcers claimed, during their match at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules on Sunday. Rollins and Mysterio competed in the Eye For an Eye match on the PPV, which ended when Rollins ground Mysterio’s eye into the corner of the ring steps. Apparently that good enough to qualify as extracting the eye, and Rollins won. You can see pics and video from the match below:

