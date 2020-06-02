Seth Rollins Hosts Rey Mysterio’s Retirement Ceremony, Mysterio & Dominick Respond (Video)

– Seth Rollins hosted the “retirement ceremony” for Rey Mysterio on Raw, and Rey and his son were none too pleased about that. You can see video below of Rollins in the ring to talk about Mysterio, whom he said he “sacrificed” for the greater good of Raw.

After the segment, Mysterio appeared in a segment from home talking about how Rollins was carrying a lot of negativity and that Rollins chose to try and blind him. Mysterio’s son Dominick then appeared and vowed revenge against Rollins: