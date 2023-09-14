Seth Rollins and Ricochet Comment On Possible World Title Match Between Them

During an appearance on The Bump (via Fightful), both Ricochet and Seth Rollins spoke about a possible WWE World Heavyweight title match between them. Ricochet appeared on the show first and was asked how a match in 2023 would be different than their last match in 2006.

He said: “Definitely a lot more hard-hitting than in 2006. Definitely a lot more strategic than in 2006. I think both of us have matured obviously a lot sense then, not only as men but as performers, as wrestlers. So I think, especially everything that he’s capable of doing, alongside everything that in capable of doing, and everything we’re willing to put our bodies through to get to where we need to go, it would be pretty wild, that’s for sure.”

Later, Rollins added: “Well, 17 years later, it looks like probably 50 more pounds of muscle between the two of us, at least, if not more. We were just two skinny kids back then. Yeah, it’s gonna look night and day compared to what it was two decades ago. Like you said, we’ve both grown so much as human beings and performers, everything’s gonna be different. You wouldn’t even be able to put the two matches up against each other. Here’s the thing, I would love to do it, though. We’ve gotta get it done at some point. I’d love to get it done one of these times while I still got the title on my shoulder. I think Ricochet has been long overdue for a World Heavyweight Championship match, so we gotta get it done. I’m gonna put in a word with Adam Pearce, see if we can’t get that thing done. Ricochet, he’s been working. I’d love to do it. I think the WWE Universe would be keen to it. I think it would be a great time. I know it would look a lot different, but I don’t know exactly what it would look like. So I would be very excited to see.“