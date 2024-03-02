– During an interview with Inside the Ropes ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth, Seth Rollins discussed not being afraid to take risks in his career and his current knee injury. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Seth Rollins on not being afraid to take risks: “You play the Lotto enough times and sometimes you’re going to win and this is the opposite of that. I put myself out there, I’m not afraid to take risks. I get out there, I have matches on Raw, I have these live event matches, and accidents are bound to happen.”

On his injury not preventing him from appearing on TV: “Fortunately for you and for me, this one’s not too serious, I’ve been able to be at Raw every single week since the injury. I am very, very close to making a return.”

Rollins’ knee injury is not expected to keep him from working WrestleMania 40 next month. He’s scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Title against Drew McIntyre at the event, which is scheduled for April 6-7 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock. Additionally, based of last night’s SmackDown, the challenge has been laid out for The Rock and Roman Reigns to face Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania as well. So, it appears that match could take place on Night 1.