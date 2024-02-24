Seth Rollins Says The Rock Has Never Been At At His Level, Has No New Material

Seth Rollins doesn’t think much of The Rock making his return to WWE and doesn’t believe the Rock has ever been at the level he is now. The World Heavyweight Champion weighed in on Rock’s return in an interview with the Daily Mail and you can see some highlights below:

On Rock’s return to WWE: “Yeah, he’s gonna open his mouth, run his mouth, say the same old crap he’s been saying for the last two decades because he can’t come up with any new material. Bottom line is, he is an afterthought. This is our story, our era. We’ve built the last decade of WWE, this Elimination Chamber show, this WrestleMania will be the biggest ever; we built it without him. He’s been off doing his own thing and I’m not taking anything away from him; he laid the groundwork for it but we built it, man. We built the wall, we built the roof, we’ve got this sorted. He can come in and have a little tea but we will shoe him on the way out. Happy to have him, happier to see him go.”

On how Rock compares to him: “He is a specimen, he is a specimen. But he hasn’t had a match in a decade. John Cena, two times at WrestleMania. Had a couple of stuff, a tag team match and a couple of appearances here and there. I’m on a different level right now. I am in my prime. I am operating at a level so high above any level he’s ever operated at. He couldn’t lace my boots in the best years of his career, let alone now. I’m just saying.”