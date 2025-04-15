Seth Rollins Stands Tall Over Roman Reigns & CM Punk In WWE Raw Main Event Segment

Seth Rollins ended WWE Raw by getting one over on Roman Reigns and CM Punk ahead of WrestleMania 41. Monday night’s show saw Rollins, Punk, Reigns, and Paul Heyman end up in the ring for a promo segment. Reigns and Heyman hit the ring, angry over having seen Heyman and Punk talking early in the show, and Reigns suggested that Heyman betrayed him. He asked Heyman why and Heyman said it wasn’t a betrayal, and that he was just paying back the favor he was owed. Reigns countered that it felt like he was the one getting screwed by the betrayal and that he doesn’t ask for favors; he takaes what he wants and never asked for help.

Rollins then hit the ring and said that Reigns is finally starting to put the pieces together, calling their match the most important triple threat match in the wrestling history because the winner would define the future. He said that it couldn’t be Reigns or Punk and had to be him, as he didn’t want the business to die. He told Reigns that favors are a choice and that Heyman can choose whether to repay him for not putting him in the hospital last week. He said Heyman was going to be in Punk’s corner at WrestleMania because he made a choice and that Reigns needed to figure out why Heyman was choosing Punk over him.

Reigns then attacked Rollins and shoved Heyman down. Punk hit the ring and sent Reigns to the floor, but when he checked on Heyman Reigns hit him with a spear. Rollins then nailed Reigns in the back with a chair and stomped both Punk and Reigns to end the show.