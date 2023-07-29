– During a recent interview with Complex, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins discussed bringing prestige to the title. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Seth Rollins on the problem with Roman Reigns as champion: “Roman had sort of taken over the other two championships and it had been very difficult for the rest of the roster. There was a glass ceiling and the nice thing was we had so many guys pushing at that glass ceiling that we all burst through at the same time, and there was a need for a second title,” he continued. “I grew up watching guys like Triple H, like Bret Hart, like Shawn Michaels, like Ric Flair … they took the title to every different city, every different territory (if you were Ric Flair), and they defended it and that’s how the title built prestige. For me to follow in their footsteps.”

On doing things his way as champion: “I don’t want to do what Roman’s doing. I ain’t trying to be Roman, I’m trying to be the only thing I know how to be –- and that’s Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins.”