WWE News: Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns Tour Game Of Thrones Exhibit, Mike Quackenbush Visits The WWE Performance Center, Upcoming WWE European Tour Dates
— WWE posted a YouTube video today showing Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns going through a tour of a Game Of Thrones exhibit in Belfast, ahead of the show’s final episode. The exhibit featured genuine props and outfits used on the show. You can see the video below:
— Indy wrestling veteran and CHIKARA founder Mike Quackenbush was recently back at the WWE Performance Center for another coaching visit, as revealed by a tweet from Chelsea Green:
Can’t wait to work with @MikeQuackenbush today at the @WWE PC.
I wish it was in the ring, but I’ll take what I can get!
— Chelsea Green (@ImChelseaGreen) May 13, 2019
— Per WWE.com’s event listing, the following dates are set for their European tour:
SmackDown live event in Magdeburg, Germany – Wednesday, 5/15
Raw live event in Birmingham, England – Wednesday, 5/15
Raw live event in Sheffield, England – Thursday, 5/16
Smackdown live event in Hamburg, Germany – Thursday, 5/16
Smackdown live event in Berlin, Germany – Friday 5/17
Raw live event in Cardiff, Wales – Friday 5/17
