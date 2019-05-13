wrestling / News

WWE News: Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns Tour Game Of Thrones Exhibit, Mike Quackenbush Visits The WWE Performance Center, Upcoming WWE European Tour Dates

May 13, 2019 | Posted by Jordan Huie
Seth Rollins Roman Reigns Raw 62518

— WWE posted a YouTube video today showing Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns going through a tour of a Game Of Thrones exhibit in Belfast, ahead of the show’s final episode. The exhibit featured genuine props and outfits used on the show. You can see the video below:

— Indy wrestling veteran and CHIKARA founder Mike Quackenbush was recently back at the WWE Performance Center for another coaching visit, as revealed by a tweet from Chelsea Green:

— Per WWE.com’s event listing, the following dates are set for their European tour:

SmackDown live event in Magdeburg, Germany – Wednesday, 5/15

Raw live event in Birmingham, England – Wednesday, 5/15

Raw live event in Sheffield, England – Thursday, 5/16

Smackdown live event in Hamburg, Germany – Thursday, 5/16

Smackdown live event in Berlin, Germany – Friday 5/17

Raw live event in Cardiff, Wales – Friday 5/17

