Seth Rollins Speaks Out After Royal Rumble Return: ‘Believe In Me Like I Believe In You’
Seth Rollins made his in-ring return to WWE at this year’s Royal Rumble after taking time off to celebrate fellow WWE superstar Becky Lynch giving birth to the couple’s first child. While Rollins was eliminated from the Rumble by eventual winner Edge, it’s clear that it won’t distract him from his mission of finding others to join him on his path.
Rollins took to Instagram to offer his first comments since returning to the ring at the Royal Rumble, as he continued to push his ‘Messiah’ character.
Believe in me like I believe in you. We can be reborn together. #royalrumble @wwe
Rollins is currently a member of the SmackDown brand and figures to back on the show sooner rather than later after his Royal Rumble appearance.
