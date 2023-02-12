Seth Rollins Weighs In On The Rush Of WrestleMania: ‘There’s Nothing Like It’

Seth Rollins may be used to big crowds for WWE events, but WrestleMania just hits different for him. The Raw star spoke with Windy City Gridiron for a new interview and was asked about the impact of WWE’s largest PPV, noting that it’s something special above and beyond other WWE shows.

“Yeah, there’s nothing like it,” Rollins said (per Fightful). “For myself, someone who’s been in WWE for ten years now, I’ve been able to wrestle all over the world in front of different crowds in different stadiums and you know, you just get desensitized to it a little bit. But WrestleMania is the one thing, the one time of the year where the nerves never wear off and you live for that moment. You build your legacies at WrestleMania.”

He continued, “In the post season of the NFL, that’s where quarterbacks build their legacies in big games. For us in WWE, that’s where you create your legacy. It doesn’t get any bigger. This one is in Hollywood, all eyes are gonna be on us for two nights in April. It’s gonna be special.”

Before WrestleMania hits, Rollins will be competing in Elimination Chamber for the WWE United States Championship held by Austin Theory next weekend.