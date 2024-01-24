– During a recent appearance on The DC & RC Show, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins discussed CM Punk coming back to WWE and how things stand between them. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Seth Rollins on his current relationship with CM Punk: “The Punk thing is interesting. It’s interesting. I never thought in a million years we’d be at this point. When he came out at Survivor Series and came back, it was really a surreal moment. In some ways, I’m really happy for the fans, for his fans, that have been wanting to see this moment for him for a very long time. I just don’t want the problems that he brings. I really don’t. WWE is in an incredible place. I feel like I’ve been an anchor of that for the last decade. In the last few years, we’re starting to skyrocket. You look at the Netflix deal. Huge news. Huge news for our industry, for the entertainment industry, for live sports in general. It’s going to be a massive shift. I feel like I’ve been a big part of that.”

On not wanting someone’s bad attitude to spoil the pot for WWE: “One thing I don’t want is somebody like that, who has caused problems and been a selfish jerk everywhere he’s gone, I don’t want him to come in here and ruin what we’ve done and what we’ve built. He doesn’t deserve a piece of that pot. He doesn’t deserve it. He hasn’t put in the time. He hasn’t done anything. He went away and he stayed away. All he did the entire time he was gone was complain, whine, and moan and try to tear this place down.”

On how he helped make WWE into what it is now in spite of CM Punk: “In spite of him and in spite of his efforts, we made this the best and biggest wrestling company on the planet. Grown it beyond what anybody’s imagination would have ever dreamed. I don’t want him coming in here…I’ve used the word cancer before, I don’t want to get too deep into it. I don’t want him to be the reason this thing takes a nosedive or even takes a dip. He doesn’t deserve that.”

CM Punk will be competing in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match at this weekend’s event. The winner could potentially earn a shot against Rollins’ World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 in April. WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, January 27 at the Tropicana Field. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock.