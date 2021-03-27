wrestling / News

WWE News: Seth Rollins Says He’s the Greatest WrestleMania Performer Of All-Time, Bianca Belair vs. Natalya Clip

March 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins

– Seth Rollins has proclaimed himself the “greatest WrestleMania performer of all-time” and intends to prove it against Cesaro. After it was announced tonight that Rollins and Cesaro will do battle on night one of the PPV, Rollins took to Twitter to post:

“I’m going to DEMOLISH that LOSER CESARO on the GRANDEST STAGE!! And prove ONCE AGAIN why I am the GREATEST WRESTLEMANIA PERFORMER of ALL TIME!! @ ME COWARDS!!”

– WWE posted a clip from Bianca Belair’s win over Natalya, which you can see below. The match saw Belair slap Sasha Banks who was out for commentary, returning the slap that Banks delivered after they lost at Fastlane:

