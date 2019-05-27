wrestling / News

Seth Rollins Says He Can Hang With Anyone In The World

May 27, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Seth Rollins WrestleMania 35

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Seth Rollins said that he believes that he’s good enough to hang with any wrestler in the world in the ring. Here are highlights:

On if he is the top talent in wrestling: “Our industry is an art form, so it’s subjective to whomever is watching it. I have the confidence that I can hang with anybody in the world.”

On winning the Universal title: “I’ve been really fortunate to have some incredible moments here in WWE, and I’ve been able to accomplish a lot, but this means even more. I’ve come back from my knee injury. I was almost fired in developmental because of my attitude. This is the biggest moment of my life.”

