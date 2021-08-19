Seth Rollins Says He Misses Bray Wyatt In WWE

In an interview with Metro, Seth Rollins spoke about the release of Bray Wyatt from WWE earlier this year and said that he misses having him in the company. Here are highlights:

On Bray Wyatt’s impact on him as a performer: “Bray Wyatt – God, I miss him. But I wouldn’t say that I drew much inspiration from him. He was way out there with the stuff he wanted to do character-wise – and it worked for him. For me, not so much. That’s not really where I sit when it comes to characters in wrestling. but it worked well for him.”

On his current character: “It’s a fun thing. It’s cool, it’s definitely been really interesting. The character’s in a weird place right now. I definitely take inspiration anywhere I can get it. So, when you look at the arc of my career, you’ll be able to see the whole picture I suppose. You mentioned that it’s really naturally evolved over the past couple of years – I would say even longer than that, to be fair.”

On Triple H: “Triple H is definitely someone that my character draws inspiration from. Obviously he played a major role in the beginnings of my character and what it’s become. But if you look at his career, his character always did the same thing, it evolved very naturally over the years. He was able to teeter back and forth to both ends of the spectrum.”