Seth Rollins Says He Wants To Face Aaron Rodgers

Seth Rollins, a big Chicago Bears supporter, still harbors resentment towards former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for his repeated victories against the Bears.

During his appearance on Good Morning Football (per Fightful), he was asked to name three NFL players he’d like to see step into a wrestling ring.

“Number one for me is Tyreek Hill. My man. I love a little brother, man. I love a little shifty dude. I love a Rey Mysterio in there, and Tyreek, we know he’s got a personality on him, so I’m sure he can her out there and cut some promos when he needs to. He likes to play the sympathetic babyface, but that ain’t always him. He’s a sneaky cat. So I like Tyreek as number one. Then I’m going number two, Myles Garrett. A monster. I love a big boy. I love an Andre the Giant. I love a Braun Strowman. I just love a big, meaty man that’s gonna get in there and toss people around. You want a battle royal, he’s your guy. Last and actually least, in my opinion, this is a personal one, that’s right, Aaron Rodgers. I want him in the ring because I want to hurt him. I need him in there for myself, alright. I want him in the ring. I want that match. Me versus Aaron Rodgers. Get him in the ring. That’s a personal request,” Rollins said.