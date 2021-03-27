wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Says He Will Make An Example Out Of Cesaro At Wrestlemania
March 27, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Seth Rollins promised to make an example out of Cesaro when they two face each other at Night One of Wrestlemania on April 10.
He wrote: “And I’m going to USE HIM AS A PROXY FOR EVERYONE WHO DISRESPECTS ME ON A DAILY BASIS!! The WORLD is about to be PUT ON NOTICE!!!”
And I'm going to USE HIM AS A PROXY FOR EVERYONE WHO DISRESPECTS ME ON A DAILY BASIS!! The WORLD is about to be PUT ON NOTICE!!!
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 27, 2021
